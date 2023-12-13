Samsung Galaxy S24: What to Expect from the Upcoming Smartphone Lineup

Samsung has had an eventful year, releasing the Galaxy S23 series and the highly acclaimed Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phones. But it seems the tech giant is not slowing down, as rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 have already started circulating. While the official release date has not been announced yet, based on previous patterns, we can expect the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra to be unveiled in early 2024.

According to reports, Samsung may hold an Unpacked event in San Jose, California, on January 17, 2024, to launch the Galaxy S24 series. This would be a departure from recent years, as Samsung has typically unveiled their flagship devices in February. However, filings for model numbers SM-S921U, SM-926U, and SM-928U have been submitted to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), suggesting that the launch is imminent.

While pricing details for the Galaxy S24 are still unknown, it is expected that the new models will have similar price ranges to their predecessors. The Galaxy S23 lineup started at $800 for the base model, with prices increasing for the higher-end versions. Samsung usually offers trade-in deals and financing options to make the phones more accessible.

In terms of design, leaked renders suggest that the Galaxy S24 series will feature flat screens without curved edges. The bezels are expected to be slimmer, giving the devices a more sleek and modern look. There are also rumors that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could have a titanium frame, which would reduce its weight significantly.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to sport a 6.8-inch WQHD display with a resolution of 1440p and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. The Galaxy S24 Plus could have a 6.7-inch WQHD display, while the base model, the Galaxy S24, might come with a 6.2-inch FHD display. Additionally, there are speculations that some models in the lineup may feature Exynos chipsets alongside Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips.

While most camera rumors are centered around the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a reported 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, more details about the camera setup for the other models are yet to emerge.

As we await the official announcement from Samsung, it’s clear that the Galaxy S24 series is shaping up to be another impressive lineup of smartphones with advanced features and a sleek design.