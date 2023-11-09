Samsung Embraces the AI Revolution with Galaxy AI

Samsung is set to make its mark in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) with its upcoming release of Galaxy AI on its smartphones. In a recent blog post, the company announced its vision for “a new era of Galaxy AI” and unveiled an exciting feature that will utilize AI to provide real-time translations during phone calls.

Described as “a comprehensive mobile AI experience,” Galaxy AI is powered a combination of on-device AI developed Samsung and cloud-based AI facilitated through collaborations with industry leaders. This integration of AI technologies aims to elevate users’ mobile experiences while prioritizing Galaxy’s robust security and privacy measures.

One of the key highlights of Galaxy AI is the AI Live Translate Call feature, which will be incorporated into Samsung’s native phone app. With this functionality, audio and text translations will be generated in real-time as users speak, bringing convenience and bridging language barriers. Interestingly, Samsung has announced that the translations will occur directly on the device, enhancing privacy and ensuring speedy performance.

Anticipated to debut early next year, it is highly likely that Galaxy AI’s features will be integrated into the Galaxy S24 lineup. Rumored to be released in 2024, these smartphones may also showcase Gauss, Samsung’s generative AI model, which the company recently demonstrated at an event. Gauss is expected to power various AI-driven functionalities on mobile devices, reinforcing Samsung’s commitment to technological innovation.

The smartphone industry has witnessed a growing focus on AI-powered features, with companies like Google and Apple actively investing in AI-driven tools. Google’s Pixel 8 lineup boasts a suite of AI-powered photo editing tools, while Apple continues to devote substantial resources to AI training. As the AI revolution gains momentum, smartphone manufacturers are engaging in a race to deliver cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Furthermore, the landscape is expanding to include AI-focused hardware products, such as Humane’s cellular-enabled AI Pin. As competition intensifies, smartphone makers must strive to differentiate themselves harnessing the potential of AI to provide users with innovative and intuitive experiences.

