Samsung, Qualcomm, and Other Tech Giants Raise Concerns Over India’s Plan for Live TV on Smartphones

Samsung, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, and other leading technology companies are opposing India’s proposal to introduce live TV on smartphones using ATSC 3.0 technology without utilizing cellular networks. While India is considering mandating special hardware on smartphones to receive live TV signals, these companies argue that their current devices lack ATSC 3.0 compatibility, leading to expensive component additions that could raise each device’s cost $30.

In a joint letter to India’s communication ministry, the tech giants expressed their reservations, highlighting potential negative impacts on battery life and cellular reception. They also emphasized that live TV on smartphones has faced challenges in countries like South Korea and the United States due to device compatibility issues.

This pushback from tech companies follows earlier resistance to India’s mandates on compatibility with domestic navigation systems and mandatory security testing. Samsung, which holds a dominant 17.2% share in India’s smartphone market, Xiaomi with a 16.6% share, and Apple at 6%, have been at the forefront of opposing these measures.

India’s government aims to introduce live TV broadcasts on smartphones to address network congestion caused increased video consumption. However, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), representing companies like Apple and Xiaomi, has privately opposed the plan, arguing that major global handset makers do not support ATSC 3.0. There are concerns that adopting unproven and globally non-accepted technology could hinder domestic manufacturing progress.

While the proposal is still under discussion with no fixed implementation timeline, it underscores the challenges associated with introducing new technologies and ensuring compatibility across devices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is ATSC 3.0 technology?

ATSC 3.0 technology, developed the Advanced Television Systems Committee, is a next-generation broadcast standard for television transmission. It provides enhanced features such as improved video and audio quality, interactive capabilities, and mobile reception.

2. Why are Samsung, Qualcomm, and other companies opposing India’s plan?

These companies oppose India’s plan to introduce live TV on smartphones using ATSC 3.0 technology because their current devices lack compatibility, requiring costly additions. They express concerns regarding increased costs, potential disruptions to manufacturing plans, and possible negative impacts on battery life and cellular reception.

3. What is the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA)?

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) is an industry association representing leading mobile phone brands and other electronic companies in India. It plays a vital role in advocating for the interests of its members and addressing regulatory issues in the sector.

4. How does live TV on smartphones impact network congestion?

Introducing live TV broadcasts on smartphones can contribute to network congestion due to increased data consumption. By providing an alternative for users to stream live TV without utilizing cellular networks, network congestion can be alleviated, resulting in improved network performance for other users.