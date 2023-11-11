Find the Best Deals at Walmart’s Early Black Friday Sale

Walmart’s annual Early Black Friday Sale has officially begun, offering shoppers a chance to snag incredible deals before the big shopping day arrives. The event started yesterday and will run until tonight, giving customers plenty of time to take advantage of the discounts. One standout deal is the Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K Smart TV, which is currently priced at under $400, marking its lowest price of the year.

For those who prefer OLED TVs, there are fantastic options available as well. The LG 77-Inch Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV is currently on sale for almost $300 off until midnight. If you’re looking for a slightly smaller screen size, the Samsung 65-Inch Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV is priced at over 50% off, making it an incredible deal for a name-brand OLED TV.

Walmart’s Early Black Friday Sale is an extensive price-cut event, held in anticipation of the main Black Friday event in November. The sale commenced on Wednesday, both on the Walmart website and in-stores, and will continue until the end of today. This year, Walmart has implemented additional measures, such as curbside pickup for online orders, to make the shopping experience more convenient for customers.

If you’re planning to shop the Early Black Friday Sale at Walmart, don’t forget to check out other deals and tips to maximize your savings. Keep an eye out for limited-time offers, exclusive discounts, and bundle deals that will give you the best bang for your buck. Additionally, remember to compare prices across different retailers to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible.

Don’t miss out on Walmart’s Early Black Friday Sale – shop now to score incredible bargains before they’re gone!

