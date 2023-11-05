The Top 5 4K Smart TVs for a Tech Upgrade this Festive Season

The festive season is in full swing, and as Diwali approaches, e-commerce portals are offering exciting deals to enhance your celebrations. If you’re considering giving your home a tech upgrade, a smart TV is an excellent choice to elevate your viewing experience. Here is a list of the top 5 4K smart TVs on the market:

1. Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV:

The Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV offers a vibrant viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 50Hz refresh rate. It features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI ports, USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. With impressive sound quality, bezel-less design, and support for popular apps, this smart TV is a compelling choice. The Maximum Retail Price of this TV is Rs. 52,900.

2. Acer 43-inch 4K Advanced TV:

The Acer 43-inch 4K Advanced TV boasts a 4K Ultra HD display with a wide viewing angle, ensuring an immersive visual experience. It offers versatile connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB ports. With powerful sound quality, Google TV features, and a voice-enabled smart remote, this TV is a fantastic addition to your home entertainment setup. The Maximum Retail Price of this TV is Rs. 39,999.

3. OnePlus 43-inch Y Series 4K Smart TV:

OnePlus offers a top-notch 43-inch Y Series 4K Smart TV with excellent resolution and refresh rate. It comes equipped with HDMI ports, USB ports, and dual-band Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity. With impressive audio, Android TV features, and a bezel-less design, this TV delivers an outstanding performance. The Maximum Retail Price of this TV is Rs. 39,999.

4. Hisense 50-inch Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:

Hisense presents a bezel-less 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV that offers an exceptional visual experience. It provides various connectivity options, including HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. With exceptional sound quality, Google TV compatibility, and voice control support, this TV is a great choice for a home theater setup. The Maximum Retail Price of this TV is Rs. 59,999.

5. MI 43-inch X Pro 4K IQ Series TV:

The MI 43-inch X Pro 4K IQ Series TV offers stunning visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and refresh rate. It provides several connectivity options and delivers impressive audio quality with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support. Powered Google TV, this TV offers a seamless user experience and hands-free voice control. The Maximum Retail Price of this TV is Rs. 49,999.

Upgrade your home entertainment system this festive season with these incredible 4K smart TVs. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience, impressive connectivity, and innovative features with these top models.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Which smart TV has the highest resolution?

The Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV offers the highest resolution with its 4K Ultra HD display.

2. Can I connect my devices to these smart TVs?

Yes, these smart TVs offer various connectivity options, including HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

3. Which smart TV supports popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video?

Both the Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV and the OnePlus 43-inch Y Series 4K Smart TV support popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

4. Do these smart TVs have voice control features?

Yes, the Acer 43-inch 4K Advanced TV, OnePlus 43-inch Y Series 4K Smart TV, and Hisense 50-inch Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV offer voice control features.

5. What is the maximum retail price of these smart TVs?

The maximum retail prices of these smart TVs range from Rs. 39,999 to Rs. 59,999, depending on the model.