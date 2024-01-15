Actress Samridhii Shukla Thrilled to Share Stage with Bhoomi Trivedi for Makar Sankranti Celebration

Actress Samridhii Shukla recently had a memorable experience while sharing the stage with Bollywood singer Bhoomi Trivedi for the Makar Sankranti segment of the popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. The actress described the experience as amazing and unlike any other.

‘Makar Sankranti is one of my favorite festivals,’ expressed Samridhii. The special episode of the show, which also features Shehzada Dhami, Sayli Salunkhe, and Mohit Malik, will showcase the families celebrating Makar Sankranti. Bhoomi Trivedi, known for her hit songs in movies like ‘Ram-Leela’, ‘Raees’, and ‘Zero’, will be the highlight of the episode, adding to the festive mood with her performances.

During an interview, Samridhii praised Bhoomi’s professionalism and shared her admiration for her. She emphasized the integration of the show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ in the episode, promising a major drama for the audience. It is evident that the show’s team has put in great effort to make the Makar Sankranti celebrations a memorable experience for the viewers.

The special episode is set to air on Star Plus on January 14th, and fans of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ can look forward to an hour of entertaining festivities. The show’s long-standing legacy and dedicated cast members continue to captivate the audience, making it the longest-running show on Indian television.

Samridhii’s shared experience with Bhoomi Trivedi serves as a testament to the captivating and unique nature of Indian television shows. As the entertainment industry constantly evolves, such collaborations and special episodes add excitement and variety for viewers.