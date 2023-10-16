Sampoerna Recognized as LinkedIn Top Company and HR Excellence Award Winner

PT HM Sampoerna Tbk (Sampoerna) has been named one of the LinkedIn Top Companies in Indonesia for 2023, ranking in third place and climbing nine positions from the previous year. In addition, the company has also received the HR Excellence Award 2023. These achievements add to Sampoerna’s list of accolades in human resource management, following their consecutive five-year certification for Equal-Salary.

LinkedIn Top Company is a prestigious list that highlights the top 15 companies in terms of career development and employee empowerment for long-term success. This recognition has been awarded to Sampoerna for two consecutive years, demonstrating the company’s commitment to its employees as the driving force behind its business. Sampoerna places great emphasis on supporting and protecting employee well-being through various initiatives, as well as fostering resilience and growth to achieve success.

High employee engagement is maintained through appreciation for achievements and continuous learning, reflected in regular internal surveys with high participation rates and positive feedback. Sampoerna’s recent success extends beyond being a LinkedIn Top Company. The company has also received four awards at the HR Excellence Awards Indonesia 2023, including Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusions, Excellence in the Use of HR Tech, Excellence in Hybrid Working, and Excellence in Employee Engagement.

The HR Excellence Award recognizes exceptional achievements and innovations in human resource management in Indonesia. It showcases effective HR strategies, policies, and initiatives that have significantly improved employee engagement, organizational performance, and overall business success.

Ripy Mangkoesoebroto, Director of Sampoerna, expressed pride and appreciation for being named a LinkedIn Top Company for 2023 and receiving the HR Excellence Award. He reaffirmed Sampoerna’s commitment to supporting the development of its employees and becoming a leader in innovation leveraging the diversity of backgrounds, skills, ideas, and unique perspectives of each employee. Sampoerna prioritizes investments in employee welfare, health, and safety to ensure their well-being.

As a company with a 110-year history in Indonesia, Sampoerna is committed to creating value for its primary stakeholders, including employees. This commitment is rooted in the “Tiga Tangan” philosophy, which serves as the company’s guiding principle and incorporates sustainability into every aspect of its business and activities. The sustainability program, “Sampoerna Untuk Indonesia,” is a realization of Sampoerna’s long-term commitment to contribute to Indonesia’s development.

Strong dedication and collaboration are key to the company’s success in implementing world-class practices and systems for its more than 71,000 direct and indirect employees, including the 38 Cigarette Production Partner employees partnered with Sampoerna.

Ripy emphasized that long-term company success is built on collaboration within an inclusive and diverse workplace that values equality of opportunity through meritocracy. Sampoerna has obtained the Equal-Salary certification for five consecutive years, demonstrating its commitment to paying male and female employees equally for equal work. In 2022, women accounted for 33% of managerial positions, reflecting Sampoerna’s efforts to promote inclusivity and diversity.

Sampoerna’s focus on inclusivity and diversity contributes to the well-being and success of its employees. The company ensures that all employees can achieve satisfying careers and lives outside of work, including through the launch of inclusive gender parental leave as part of the global PMI initiative.

Career and personal development are significant aspects of the company’s achievements, as employees are the driving force behind its business transformation. With the recent recognition as a LinkedIn Top Company for 2023 and recipient of the HR Excellence Award 2023, Sampoerna will continue to prioritize building a work environment that supports employees in innovating and delivering their best work.

