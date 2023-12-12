New Insights into the Formation of Life on Earth as Sample from Dangerous Asteroid Arrives in the U.K.

A fragment from the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu has made its way to the U.K., offering scientists the opportunity to delve into the origins of life on Earth. The millimeter-sized slice, extracted from a 6-ounce sample collected NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, arrived at London’s Natural History Museum on Nov. 28. This incredible journey followed a seven-year, 4 billion-mile round trip at speeds reaching 27,000 mph.

Though Bennu poses a 1-in-2,700 chance of impacting Earth in 2182, scientists are primarily interested in the extraterrestrial materials contained within the asteroid. This particular sample represents the largest carbon-rich asteroid fragment ever returned to our planet. Carbon and water molecules are essential building blocks for life as we know it, and their presence in the sample could offer vital insights into the formation of our own planet.

Water on Earth predates the existence of our planet and is thought to have been brought here asteroid and comet impacts. However, scientists believe that asteroids may have delivered more than just water. Bennu, classified as a B-type asteroid, is rich in carbon and potentially contains primordial molecules that were present when life emerged on Earth.

Scientists are particularly hopeful about uncovering other potential precursors for Earth’s biology within the Bennu sample. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft recently discovered some building blocks of life, including uracil, on another asteroid named Ryugu. This further reinforces the theory that asteroids played a role in seeding life on our planet.

The arduous collection process involved extensive searching for a suitable landing site on Bennu’s rugged surface. Upon contact, OSIRIS-REx used nitrogen blasts to secure the landing and prevent the spacecraft from sinking into the asteroid. Subsequent flyovers of Bennu allowed for a comprehensive study before OSIRIS-REx embarked on its return journey to Earth.

Now, scientists worldwide will commence their analysis of the Bennu sample. By studying these extraterrestrial materials, researchers hope to unravel the mysteries surrounding the formation of our solar system and the history of our planet. The long-awaited arrival of this sample marks a significant milestone in our quest to understand the origins of life on Earth.