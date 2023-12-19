Samoa Joe Highlights the Influence of Pro Wrestling in Pop Culture

In a recent interview with In The Zone, AEW star Samoa Joe discussed the long-standing influence of professional wrestling on other forms of entertainment, particularly pop music concerts and celebrity culture. Joe drew parallels between the production and spectacle used in Taylor Swift’s concerts and the tactics employed in pro wrestling to hype up the crowds.

While acknowledging the greatness of Swift’s music, Joe pointed out that the theatricality and grandeur of her shows were nothing new to pro wrestling fans. He mentioned that anyone familiar with pro wrestling would recognize many of the same techniques, emphasizing how the industry has been using these tactics for years to engage and excite audiences.

Moving beyond concerts, Joe also touched on the impact of pro wrestling on popular culture as a whole. He observed that many athletes and celebrities today often incorporate the mannerisms and actions seen in the wrestling ring into their own performances. This cultural crossover, according to Joe, is something he takes pride in as a professional wrestler. He sees it as a testament to the enduring popularity of the sport and its ability to captivate and entertain people from all walks of life.

In conclusion, Samoa Joe’s comments shed light on the significant role of pro wrestling in shaping and influencing various forms of entertainment, particularly in the realms of music and celebrity culture. The ability of wrestling to create memorable experiences and engage audiences has made it an integral part of Americana and a source of enjoyment for people seeking an immersive and entertaining escape.