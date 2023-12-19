Samoa Joe recognizes pro wrestling’s influence on pop culture

In a recent interview with In The Zone, AEW star Samoa Joe acknowledged the striking similarities between the production and spectacle of Taylor Swift concerts and the tactics used in professional wrestling to hype up the crowds. While Joe praises Swift’s music, he emphasizes that the use of grandiose production techniques is nothing new in the world of pro wrestling.

According to Joe, any pro wrestling fan attending a Taylor Swift concert would immediately recognize the familiar strategies employed to energize the crowd. He believes that the production and spectacle in pro wrestling have been setting the stage for excitement long before mainstream artists adopted similar tactics.

Interestingly, Joe also pointed out that many of the mannerisms and actions displayed pro wrestlers often seep into popular culture and are emulated athletes and celebrities. He takes pride in this influence, viewing it as a testament to the enduring impact of pro wrestling on Americana and wider society. Pro wrestling, he explains, has become ingrained in our cultural fabric, providing an outlet for people to escape reality, suspend disbelief, and simply enjoy themselves.

By acknowledging the parallels between the entertainment worlds of Taylor Swift concerts and professional wrestling, Samoa Joe highlights the ongoing influence that pro wrestling has on pop culture. This recognition emphasizes the enduring appeal of the fascinating world of wrestling and its ability to captivate audiences both within and beyond its traditional fan base.