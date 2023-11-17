The Mafia’s Enduring Fascination: Exploring the Allure of Organized Crime on Screen

The popularity of true crime stories has reached new heights with the rise of streaming services like Netflix. One particular subset of the genre that has captured the public’s imagination is the Mafia. Stories of organized crime, gangsters, and the allure of forbidden power have always captivated audiences, and now, two new Netflix docuseries, “How to Become a Mob Boss” and “Get Gotti,” turn the spotlight on the notorious Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, former underboss of the Gambino crime family.

But what is it about the Mafia that continues to hold our fascination? The answer may lie in the appeal of the “bad boy” archetype. We all have a hidden desire to rebel, to break the rules, and live a life of excitement and danger. The Mafia represents the ultimate embodiment of this fantasy, with its underground activities, secret codes, and larger-than-life characters.

Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, who was involved in 19 murders during his time in the Mafia, sheds light on this fascination. In an interview, Gravano explains that people are drawn to the idea of living outside the law, doing things they’ve only fantasized about. It’s the allure of power, control, and living on the edge that captivates us.

However, it is important to distinguish between organized crime figures like Gravano and serial killers. Gravano himself rejects the label of a serial killer, as his actions were driven orders. He sees himself as a soldier in the Cosa Nostra, who follows the code of loyalty and honor. Serial killers, on the other hand, kill for personal pleasure or psychological gratification.

Beyond the romanticized aspects, it is crucial to recognize the dark reality of the Mafia. It is an organization founded on violence, extortion, and corruption. Real lives are affected, families torn apart, and communities terrorized. While the Hollywood portrayal of the Mafia may romanticize certain elements, it is essential to remember the human cost behind the stories.

As we dive deeper into the world of organized crime through shows like “How to Become a Mob Boss” and “Get Gotti,” it is important to approach these stories with a critical eye. While they provide entertainment and an escape into a gripping underworld, let us not forget the victims and the untold stories overshadowed the allure of the Mafia.

