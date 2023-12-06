New Prime Video Holiday Movie Tops Netflix and Disney+ Releases

Data from Samba TV reveals that the new winter holiday movie, Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, has emerged as the top choice among viewers, surpassing high-profile releases from Netflix and Disney+. Within the first 48 hours, 1.2 million US households watched Candy Cane Lane, with a notable over-indexing of black households 46% compared to the overall viewership. The inclusion of Eddie Murphy and a diverse cast likely contributed to the appeal for a broader range of households.

In comparison, the debut episode of Season 5, Part 2 of Netflix’s “Virgin River” attracted 937,000 US households in the first 72 hours. Interestingly, the final episode of the season garnered 855,000 US homes, indicating a slight decline in viewership. While the initial episodes had higher viewership with 1.3 million and 1.2 million households respectively, it is worth noting that white, older households over-indexed in the viewership of the final episode, with viewers aged 75+ over-indexing 13% and white households 21%.

Another new original movie, May December, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, garnered 499,000 US households within the first 48 hours. Gen X households (ages 45-54) over-indexed 11% in their viewership of this film.

On Disney+, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a movie from the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, was streamed 533,000 US households during its 48-hour debut.

These numbers provide insight into the popularity of different streaming platforms and the diverse preferences of viewers. Candy Cane Lane’s success highlights the importance of inclusive casting and storytelling in attracting a broader audience. As streaming services continue to compete for viewership, the diversity of content and representation have become important factors in determining success.