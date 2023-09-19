Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya Back Together?

There are rumors swirling about a possible reunion between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who publicly announced their divorce in October 2021. The news of their split came as a shock to their fans, and Samantha had hinted that the parting was not amicable.

However, recently, keen-eyed fans on Reddit noticed that Samantha had unarchived her wedding photo with Chaitanya, a picture she had reportedly archived when they announced their separation. This has sparked speculation that the former couple may be getting back together. One fan on Reddit queried, “Are they back together? Is Sobhita out of the picture?”

While some netizens hope for a reconciliation, others believe that Samantha unarchiving the photo may simply be a way for her to accept the divorce and move forward in her life. One user expressed, “Nope, she is beginning to accept it and finally move on.” Another user commented, “I don’t know, but that’s a very cute picture!”

It is worth noting that Naga Chaitanya had previously opened up about the separation, revealing why he chose to remain silent and not discuss it further. In an interview with ETimes, he stated, “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad.”

For now, it remains uncertain whether Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are reuniting as a couple or if they are simply finding closure after their divorce. Both parties have moved on with their lives, and perhaps time will reveal the true nature of their relationship.

