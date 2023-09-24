Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes a Break and Shares Reflections on ‘Sound of Music’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying a well-deserved break from acting and has been spending her time in the United States. She has been actively sharing updates from her trip on social media, including a collection of beautiful nature photos and her thoughts on her favorite movie for gloomy days.

In an Instagram post, Samantha revealed that as a child, whenever she felt happy or sad, she would watch the movie ‘Sound of Music.’ It served as an escape and transported her to a magical world that provided the detachment from reality she needed. Even as she grew older, Samantha found that some films get better with each revisit, but ‘Sound of Music’ remained the same, transporting her back to her childhood.

Samantha’s fans responded to her post with affection and concern, sharing messages of love and appreciating her tranquil life. One fan commented, “Memories are the eternal gems of the heart.” Another fan expressed, “You are enjoying a tranquil life after a long time. Stay blessed, Sam. Sending lots of love your way.”

In the pictures Samantha shared, she can be seen savoring the picturesque views of her travels, including a brief video showcasing the entire area. She also shared a scene from the movie ‘Sound of Music,’ capturing the sentimental value it holds for her.

While Samantha is on her break, her upcoming project includes the Indian adaptation of the series ‘Citadel,’ where she will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan. Directed Raj and DK, known for their work on ‘The Family Man,’ ‘Citadel India’ is part of a larger interconnected storyline. Priyanka Chopra, who is also involved in the project, expressed her excitement about their unique touch to the Indian version.

Overall, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s break from acting is giving her the opportunity to reflect on cherished memories and find solace in the things that have shaped her. Her fans eagerly anticipate her return to the screen and welcome her newfound tranquility.

Sources:

– Instagram (Samantha Ruth Prabhu)