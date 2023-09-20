Samantha Ruth Prabhu Excited for Action Sequences in Upcoming Web Series ‘Citadel India’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her recent hit film ‘Kushi,’ is now gearing up for her upcoming web series ‘Citadel India.’ The talented actress recently shared her excitement about the project during a Q&A session on Instagram.

One of the highlights of ‘Citadel India’ is its action sequences, and Samantha expressed her enthusiasm for working in this genre. Despite not having a naturally brutal disposition, she mentioned her strong passion for action and how this project has presented her with substantial action scenes.

Working on these action sequences was a challenge for Samantha, but she found it enjoyable and embraced the opportunity to explore a new genre in her career. She eagerly anticipates the audience’s response to her performance in ‘Citadel India.’

The web series is helmed the accomplished duo Raj & DK, known for their successful shows like ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Guns & Gulaabs.’ Starring alongside Samantha is Varun Dhawan, and Sikander Kher also plays a significant character in the series.

This is not the first time Samantha has worked with Raj & DK. She also had a role in their spy action thriller series, ‘The Family Man: Season 2.’ Her portrayal of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil involved in the resistance movement, received widespread acclaim and positive reviews for her action-packed performance.

In addition to her web series, Samantha has another exciting project lined up. She will be appearing in the English romantic comedy film ‘Chennai Story,’ based on Timeri N. Murari’s novel ‘The Arrangements of Love.’ Directed Philip John, the movie also stars Vivek Kalra.

Sources:

– IMDb.com