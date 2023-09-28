Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates 30 Million Instagram Followers While on Vacation in Austria

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular Indian actress, recently took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate reaching 30 million followers on the platform. She shared a beautiful picture of herself sitting at a heritage location in Austria, wearing an off-white oversized jumper paired with brown trousers. Samantha expressed her gratitude for her fans with the caption “30 million” accompanied a series of red heart emojis.

Currently, Samantha is taking a break from work and enjoying a vacation in Austria. She has been treating her fans with breathtaking pictures of scenic views and sharing her experiences of exploring the country. In a recent interaction with her fans on Instagram, Samantha revealed her desire to travel the world and enjoy her time off from acting.

One of Samantha’s recent posts showcased her visit to locations from her childhood favorite movie, ‘Sound of Music.’ She described the experience as a combination of emotions, stating that it “hit hard and tender at the same time.”

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in the movie ‘Kushi’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which unfortunately did not perform well at the box office. However, she has an upcoming web series called ‘Citadel India’ in which she will star alongside Varun Dhawan.

Samantha’s popularity on Instagram continues to grow, and her fans eagerly anticipate updates from her vacation and upcoming projects.