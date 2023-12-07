Samantha Armytage’s Makeup-Free Selfie Shows Her Adventurous Side

People know Samantha Armytage as a glamorous TV personality, but her latest Instagram post reveals a different side of her. The former Farmer Wants a Wife host shared a series of makeup-free selfies while enjoying a holiday in South America.

Armytage is currently exploring Argentina and Chile, engaging in activities like hiking and horse riding with a small tour group. In one image, she poses with her husband, Richard Lavender, both smiling for the camera after a swim. Armytage’s fresh-faced look, wearing a black beret and white singlet top, is a departure from her usual TV appearance.

While on this adventure, Armytage also shared scenic shots from different locations. She posted a snapshot taken at Torres del Paine in Patagonia, showcasing the breathtaking views of majestic mountains and crystalline lakes.

Fans couldn’t help but express their awe and admiration for Armytage’s stunning photos. Many praised the picturesque landscapes and the sense of adventure depicted. Some of the comments included phrases like “What a life! Incredible photo!” and “Amazing part of the world.” It’s clear that Armytage’s adventurous spirit has struck a chord with her followers.

Armytage’s makeup-free selfies also provide a glimpse into her lifestyle on her farm in Bowral, located in the NSW Southern Highlands. The former Sunrise star, who embraced rural life after marrying her millionaire businessman husband in 2020, continues to share snapshots from her farm as well.

In addition to her exciting travels, Armytage recently announced her return as the host of Farmer Wants a Wife in 2024, promising lots of surprises for the upcoming season. She expressed her excitement about introducing the new farmers and noted that she has found some “really lovely ladies” to introduce to the men.

It’s clear that Samantha Armytage is embracing all aspects of her life, from her farm in Australia to her adventurous travels abroad. Her makeup-free selfies serve as a reminder that she is not only a TV personality but also a woman with a passion for exploration and new experiences.