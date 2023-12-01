Frustrated Barber Takes Legal Action Against Influencer for Excluding Him from His Daughter’s Life

A bitter feud between Samahara Lobatón and Youna shows no signs of ending. The barber became enraged when he discovered that the influencer had excluded him from his daughter’s life to the extent that he was not included in the family photos requested the school. Unable to communicate with her directly, Youna reached out to the media to discuss the matter. He believes that his ex-partner is imposing her current partner, Bryan Torres, as a paternal figure on their daughter. Youna also revealed that he has been blocked from all forms of communication, leaving him unable to speak to his own child.

Meanwhile, Samahara Lobatón took to WhatsApp to vent her frustrations, posting messages in her status updates that could only be seen those on her contact list. The influencer referred to Youna as a “starving artist” who only seeks national attention and charges television programs for appearances. These revelations were confirmed Rodney González, who accessed Lobatón’s WhatsApp statuses and witnessed the verbal attack against her ex-partner.

In addition to labeling Youna as a “starving artist,” Lobatón also expressed her belief that his worst punishment is seeing her happy with another man. These messages were sent in response to Youna’s appearance on the show “Magaly TV La Firme,” where he expressed his frustration regarding his daughter’s school project, which prominently featured Bryan Torres. In retaliation, Lobatón announced her plans to file a lawsuit against her ex-partner for defamation and the disparaging remarks he made about her on national television.

Youna responded asserting that he does not need to rely on controversies in Peru to fulfill his duties as a father. He emphasized that he is currently working in the United States and his main priority is to support his daughter and pay child support on time.

As the battle rages on, it remains to be seen how these legal actions will unfold and how they will impact the already strained relationship between Lobatón and Youna.

