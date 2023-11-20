I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 Line-Up Revealed

The highly anticipated reality TV show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, is returning in 2023, and fans are in for a treat. With a star-studded line-up, this season promises to be one of the most exciting yet. The presenters, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, will once again lead the show, bringing their signature humor and charm to the Australian jungle.

Among the contestants joining the hosts are Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of pop sensation Britney Spears, and Josie Gibson, the popular presenter of This Morning. They will be joined Fred Sirieix, best known for his role on the hit TV show First Dates, and Nella Rose, a rising YouTuber with a huge following.

The line-up also includes some familiar faces from the UK entertainment scene. Nigel Farage, the former politician and GB News host, will be stepping out of his comfort zone and into the jungle. Grace Dent, a renowned food critic, will bring her expertise to the camp, while Marvin Humes, a member of the popular band JLS, will entertain viewers with his singing and presenting skills.

Other contestants include Danielle Harold, known for her role in EastEnders, and Nick Pickard, an icon from the long-running TV show Hollyoaks. Rounding out the line-up is Sam Thompson from Made in Chelsea, who expressed his excitement about participating in the show and meeting his idols, Ant and Dec.

