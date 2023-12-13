Sam Thompson Expresses Gratitude for Fans After Winning ‘I’m A Celebrity’

Sam Thompson, the newly crowned King of the Jungle, took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude to his fans. In a lengthy post, Sam thanked his supporters for their unwavering support throughout his time on the reality show.

Reflecting on his experience, Sam described winning the show as a dream come true. He expressed his amazement at the overwhelming support, love, and kindness that he received from his fans. Sam admitted that he was initially nervous about how he would be perceived in the jungle, but the outpouring of positivity from his fans completely surpassed his expectations.

Sam’s girlfriend, Zara McDermott, also took to social media to express her pride for Sam’s achievement. Other famous friends, including Jacqueline Jossa, Fleur East, Maya Jama, and Pete Wicks, congratulated Sam on his triumph.

The impact of Sam’s journey on one particular fan was also highlighted. A grateful parent explained how watching Sam on the show had positively influenced their child, who has ADHD. They thanked Sam for being an example of how their child could be, stating that the impact was immeasurable.

As he prepared to embark on his journey back home, Sam signed off his post with a final thank you and a declaration of love for his fans.

Sam’s triumph on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ has not only brought him personal joy but has also resonated with fans who found inspiration and hope through his journey. The heartfelt thanks and messages of support continue to pour in, as fans celebrate Sam’s accomplishment in the jungle.