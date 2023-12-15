Sam Thompson Had No Idea About Nigel Farage’s Record-Breaking I’m a Celeb Fees

Sam Thompson, the winner of this year’s I’m a Celeb, was completely unaware of Nigel Farage’s impressive payment for his participation on the show. Thompson, who was crowned King of The Jungle in the finale on 10 December, admitted in his first interview after returning to London that he had no clue about Farage’s £1.5m earnings from the reality series. The former Made in Chelsea star expressed surprise upon learning the amount, saying, “You could buy five houses for that!”

Farage’s reported fees make him the highest-paid contestant in the show’s history, surpassing Noel Edmonds who earned £600,000 for his appearance in 2018. Other notable figures such as Caitlyn Jenner, Harry Redknapp, and Boy George were reportedly paid £500,000 for their stints in the jungle camp.

Thompson, who describes himself as a huge fan of I’m a Celeb, joked that he would have paid to be on the show. He stated, “I would have been a very, very easy negotiation. I would have paid them to be on it.”

During the interview, Thompson revealed that he purposely avoided engaging in political discussions with Farage and instead diverted conversations towards lighter topics like Harry Potter. He explained, “I just don’t know enough about the subject [politics]. So when [Farage] came in, I was like, ‘Oh my God!'”

Thompson emphasized that his decision to participate on the show was not motivated money or career advancement but rather a personal desire to experience being in the jungle. He described the experience as a “bucket-list dream” and expressed his admiration for the show’s hosts, Ant and Dec.

Throughout his time on I’m a Celeb, Thompson’s positive attitude and energy resonated with viewers, making him an early favorite to win the competition.