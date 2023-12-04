Sam Thompson and Nigel Farage Clash in “I’m a Celebrity” Episode

In the latest episode of the hit reality series “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!”, tensions escalated between contestants Sam Thompson and Nigel Farage. The disagreement arose when Farage accused Thompson of neglecting his duties in camp, which led to Thompson branding him a “d***”.

The conflict began when Farage compared Thompson’s pranks to those of an eight-year-old, after Thompson played a prank on fellow contestant Tony Bellew. While others found the prank amusing, Farage expressed his annoyance, stating that Thompson’s behavior never ceased to irritate him.

Fred Sirieix, another contestant on the show, criticized Thompson’s efforts at fulfilling his appointed job of fetching water for the camp. Farage chimed in, saying Thompson had done “f*** all” in his assigned role. Hearing Farage’s remarks, former EastEnders star Danielle Harold brought the conversation to Thompson’s attention.

Thompson later expressed his frustration with Farage in a confession room interview, stating that Farage had “properly ratted me out.” Thompson admitted his forgetfulness posed a challenge in remembering to complete his tasks and felt guilty about it.

In addition to the clash between Thompson and Farage, Sirieix confronted Farage about his comments regarding “European greed” and his tendency to blame other European countries for problems. This is not the first time Sirieix has expressed his disagreements with Farage, as he previously criticized the former UKIP leader over a controversial Brexit poster.

“I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” airs on ITV and has become known for its intense challenges and colorful cast of contestants. The show continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of entertainment and drama.

