TikTok Faces Controversy over Favoritism Towards High-Profile Accounts

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has recently come under fire for showing favoritism towards high-profile accounts. Journalists from The Guardian have revealed that certain individuals or groups on the platform have been assigned internal tags that grant them more leniency in terms of content moderation.

The existence of these internal tags, such as “super account” and “top creator,” suggests that TikTok has created a hierarchy of users. Accounts belonging to individuals like Russell Brand, Sam Smith, Manchester United, TV presenter Michael Barrymore, and YouTuber Ethan Payne have been given these special tags. It remains unclear whether these account holders are aware of the tags on their accounts.

The Guardian’s investigation into TikTok’s content moderation practices has raised concerns about how the platform polices its more than one billion users worldwide. Internal communications seen the publication reveal that moderators have been instructed to treat accounts with these special tags more leniently than others.

One message sent to moderators advised them to be “more lenient” when dealing with “top creators” and “edge cases” that push the boundaries of TikTok’s guidelines. Although the term “edge case” is not explicitly defined, it is believed to refer to videos that are borderline in terms of violating the platform’s rules.

TikTok has not yet released an official statement regarding these allegations. However, a TikTok spokesperson has categorically denied any wrongdoing, stating that the claims about the platform’s policies are either incorrect or based on misunderstandings.

In other news, TikTok has announced the expansion of its “Add To Music App” feature to 19 additional countries. This feature allows users to save sounds from the app directly to their preferred streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. The rollout of this feature demonstrates TikTok’s continued efforts to enhance user experience and engagement worldwide.