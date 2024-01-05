Sam Smith and Christian Cowan Part Ways: New Beginnings for Both

Summary: Sam Smith and Christian Cowan have officially ended their relationship after one year of dating, according to recent reports. While the split is amicable, Sam Smith has already signed up for the celebrity dating app, Raya, seeking new connections and a fresh start for the new year.

After a year of dating, British singer Sam Smith and fashion designer Christian Cowan have decided to go their separate ways. Although the breakup was finalized just before Christmas, there appears to be no animosity between the two. According to a source close to the couple, they will continue to support each other in their respective careers, and their friendship remains intact.

In light of the breakup, Sam Smith has wasted no time moving on. Reports suggest that the singer has already joined the exclusive celebrity dating app, Raya, in search of new connections. With the new year upon us, Smith is embracing the opportunity for a fresh start and is excited to see what lies ahead.

The now-former couple’s relationship first made headlines in January 2023 when Christian Cowan was brought onboard to design costumes for Sam Smith’s music video, “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.” The connection grew stronger, leading Smith to attend Cowan’s New York Fashion Week show. Their bond became even more apparent when Sam Smith unexpectedly serenaded guests during Cowan’s September presentation in Paris.

As Smith and Cowan embark on their separate journeys, it is clear that both individuals are entering a new chapter in their lives. With Sam Smith eagerly exploring the possibilities of new connections through Raya, and Christian Cowan continuing his successful career as a fashion designer, their split marks a turning point and signals exciting new beginnings for both.