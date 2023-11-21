Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis Announce Their Engagement

Australian football star Sam Kerr and U.S. women’s national team player Kristie Mewis have recently confirmed their engagement. The couple shared their exciting news on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption stating the date of their engagement as September 1st, 2023.

Celebrities from the world of football and sports have flooded their posts with messages of congratulations. The official Women’s Super League (WSL) and Australian women’s football team accounts were among the first to express their joy for the couple. Kerr’s Chelsea teammates, Fran Kirby and Millie Bright, as well as Australian cricketer David Warner, also joined in celebrating the news.

The engagement announcement comes after months of speculation about the couple’s relationship. Mewis confirmed the reports in a recent interview with People magazine, expressing how Kerr has been an incredibly important person in her life.

Both players have achieved significant success on the field as well. Kerr is widely acclaimed as one of the top players in women’s football and is currently pursuing her fourth consecutive WSL title with Chelsea. Meanwhile, Mewis represented the U.S. women’s national team during the World Cup and contributed to Gotham FC’s NWSL championship victory earlier this year.

Not only is their engagement a momentous occasion for them personally, but it also holds broader significance. Mewis shared her hope that being open about their relationship, they can positively impact the lives of others and promote acceptance and comfort within the LGBTQ+ community.

