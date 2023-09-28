New AI Chatbots, Smart Streaming Glasses, and Mixed Reality Headset Unveiled Meta

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced several new products and services at its Connect developer conference. CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues to promote his vision of a virtual reality known as “the metaverse.” Among the announcements are AI chatbots, smart streaming glasses, and a refreshed mixed reality headset.

The company has introduced a range of chatbots, including one embodied Australian soccer star Sam Kerr and other celebrities and influencers. The chatbots can generate text responses and photo-realistic images and will be accessed through Instagram, Messenger, or WhatsApp. There are also AI characters specializing in various topics, such as games, food, travel, and humor. Meta is developing a software that will allow anyone to create their own AI chatbot.

In addition to chatbots, Meta has unveiled Emu, a photo-realistic image generation tool that can replace image backgrounds using artificial intelligence. The company has taken steps to filter private details from the data used to train the AI model and has imposed restrictions on generating images of public figures.

Meta has also introduced new smart glasses made in collaboration with Ray-Ban. Users can record videos or photos, live stream, listen to music, and interact with the Meta AI assistant. The glasses will be capable of identifying places and objects that wearers see and perform language translation.

Lastly, Meta showcased its latest version of the Quest mixed reality headset, called Quest 3. It boasts mixed-reality technology, allowing users to see a video feed of the real world and integrate digital objects. The Quest 3 is priced at $799.99 in Australia and will be available in October.

Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that Meta is working towards the future where people interact with hologram versions of friends or co-workers in the metaverse and with AI bots. The company’s core business remains selling advertising on its social media platforms.

