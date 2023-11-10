Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis Confirm Engagement: A Love Story on and off the Field

Fans of football and celebrity gossip received a delightful confirmation recently when it was revealed that football stars Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis are officially engaged. Since September, speculations about their engagement have been rampant, fueled an Instagram post where Mewis was spotted wearing a striking ring on her left finger. The news was finally confirmed Mewis herself in an interview with People magazine in the US.

In the interview, Mewis expressed her gratitude for Kerr’s unwavering support throughout her journey in the US National Women’s Soccer League, describing her as her “biggest supporter.” The couple has been together since 2021 and frequently shares adorable moments on social media. Kerr and Mewis make it a point to be open about their relationship, with Mewis explaining that being two girls in love and sharing their story has the potential to make a positive impact on others.

The confirmation of their engagement comes as no surprise to their fervent followers who eagerly pieced together the clues. In September, Kerr and Mewis shared birthday photos, but Mewis strategically hid her hand to avoid revealing the ring. Further incitement came from a promotional video where Mewis and her teammates showcased an eye-catching diamond ring on her left finger, often reserved for engagement and wedding bands. Kerr also added to the speculation posting a photo on Instagram with a ring on her own wedding finger.

The news of their engagement has been met with excitement and joy from fans across the globe, who have been captivated their love story both on and off the field. This power couple won over the hearts of many during the World Cup, sharing glimpses of their time together and celebrating their successes with affectionate kisses.

As their love story continues to unfold, it serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries, even when playing on opposite sides of the world. Kerr and Mewis have become an inspiration for many, proving that true love can thrive amidst the demanding careers of professional athletes.

