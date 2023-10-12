Get to Know Bachelor in Paradise’s Sam Jeffries: From Her Mysterious Exit to Her Career and Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 has introduced viewers to an array of interesting cast members, including Samantha “Sam” Jeffries. While some viewers may have been unfamiliar with Sam at first, her appearance on the show has certainly made her a memorable presence. In the season trailer and promos, it is hinted that Sam experiences a “serious medical emergency.” This medical issue involves her being unable to have a bowel movement for nine days, which leads to a medic warning her about the possibility of delivering a “poo baby” if she doesn’t resolve the situation the next morning.

Although the outcome of this situation and its impact on Sam’s participation in the show is yet to be seen, her castmates have shown their support and humor. Aaron Schwartzman, who gave her his first rose, reassured her joking that the poo baby would be a shared responsibility.

Before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Sam initially caught viewers’ attention during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Her memorable limo entrance featured her arriving in a mobile bubble bath, clad in a black bikini and sipping champagne. However, viewers didn’t see much of Sam after that, as she chose to self-eliminate off-camera.

In an Instagram caption that has since been edited, Sam explained her decision to leave the show. According to Elite Daily, she expressed that while Clayton was attentive and charming, she didn’t feel a romantic connection and didn’t want to force anything. Sam wanted to be fair to Clayton as well as to another woman who was more invested in pursuing a relationship with him.

As for her career, Sam is currently based in San Diego and works as an occupational therapist and nutrition coach. She has also expressed her aspiration of owning a dog sanctuary in the future. Prior to joining Bachelor Nation, Sam emphasized the importance of her career but stated that her ultimate priority was finding the right partner to start a family with.

On her Instagram, Sam describes herself as a “photographer of all things.” She also mentions putting her faith in Jesus first and has shared biblical passages and reflections on her devotion. Outside of work, Sam enjoys activities such as hiking, spending time with her dog Millie, and indulging in her favorite wines. She has been seen socializing with fellow members of Bachelor Nation and recently collaborated with Blake Moynes and Kendall Long on a project aiming to raise awareness and improve conservation education about wildlife in Madagascar.

