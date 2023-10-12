The Testimony of Caroline Ellison Reveals Shocking Details about Sam Bankman-Fried’s Actions

Caroline Ellison, a crucial witness in the government’s case against Sam Bankman-Fried, testified for over nine hours, breaking down when describing the final moments of the crypto empire they had built. Ellison provided insight into her interactions with Bankman-Fried, revealing his intentions and motivations.

One of the revealing pieces of evidence presented was a list titled “Things Sam is freaking out about” that Ellison had maintained on Google Docs. This list highlighted Bankman-Fried’s concerns and strategies, including his desire to pressure regulators to crack down on Binance, FTX’s main competitor, in order to improve FTX’s market share. Another notable item on the list was Bankman-Fried’s intention to purchase the parent company of Snapchat, showing his ambition to expand his empire.

Ellison also disclosed Bankman-Fried’s plans to raise funds from the Saudi Arabian crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, as well as his interest in trading Japanese government bonds. These revelations shed light on the extent of Bankman-Fried’s ambitions and the strategies he employed to achieve them.

One of the significant aspects discussed during the trial was FTX’s attempts to steer regulators towards Binance. This information suggests that FTX saw Binance as a potential ally in navigating the regulatory landscape. Additionally, Ellison revealed that Bankman-Fried instructed her to find ways to conceal billions in loans to Alameda Research’s balance sheets, emphasizing the fraudulent practices that took place within the organization.

Ellison’s testimony was emotionally charged, as she expressed a mixture of relief and remorse. She felt relieved that she no longer had to lie but also experienced immense guilt for the victims of the fraudulent activities. Her breakdown in court underscored the gravity of the situation and the impact it had on her.

The details presented in Ellison’s testimony provide valuable insights into the actions and motivations of Sam Bankman-Fried. As the trial continues, more revelations are likely to come to light, shedding further light on the cryptocurrency industry and its key players.

Sources:

– CNN

– Inner City Press