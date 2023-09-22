Sam Asghari Shares Gym Selfies Amid Divorce from Britney Spears

Actor Sam Asghari has returned to Instagram after his recent thirst trap, sharing more selfies with his fans on his Instagram Stories. This comes as Asghari is going through a divorce from pop star Britney Spears. According to court documents, the actor filed for divorce on August 16, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

One of the recent videos that Asghari shared on Instagram shows him working out at the gym. He can be seen doing various exercises, flexing his muscles in the mirror for the camera. While some fans left supportive comments, others had mixed feelings about the actor. Some accused him of using Spears for his own celebrity, while others praised him for leaving a toxic relationship.

This is not the first time Asghari has shared workout videos on Instagram. Just five days prior, he posted another video of himself at the gym, which received a more positive response from fans. Many encouraged him to keep moving forward and not let toxic relationships hold him back.

While the divorce between Asghari and Spears continues, fans have taken sides in the matter. Some believe that Asghari made the right decision to leave a toxic situation, while others suggest that Spears needs someone older to take care of her. Regardless of the opinions, Asghari’s return to Instagram and his increased engagement with fans show that he is focused on moving forward and pursuing his future endeavors.

Sources:

– The Blast (court documents)

– Instagram (Sam Asghari’s Instagram Stories)