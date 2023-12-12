Secret WhatsApp Group of Tech CEOs Unveiled After OpenAI CEO Ouster

In a surprising turn of events, the secret WhatsApp group exclusively for tech CEOs was revealed following the controversial ouster of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The group, reportedly consisting of more than 100 Silicon Valley business leaders, has been a hotbed of discussions since the announcement of Altman’s removal. Among its members are prominent figures such as Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and Dropbox’s Drew Houston, according to a report The New York Times.

As news of Altman’s departure broke, the WhatsApp group ignited with inquiries from curious CEOs seeking insights into the situation. The first text in the group read, “Sam is out,” prompting a series of intense deliberations involving influential figures like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CTO Kevin Scott. Microsoft’s substantial $13 billion investment in OpenAI made Nadella’s support crucial, and he was informed about Altman’s dismissal at the eleventh hour due to his trust in the ousted leader.

Seeking clarity, Kevin Scott sought out Mira Murati, OpenAI’s CTO, who was appointed as the interim CEO. However, Murati was tight-lipped about the details, leaving Scott compelled to involve CEO Satya Nadella. Soon after, the OpenAI board issued a statement, citing Altman’s lack of consistency in communication with the board as the reason for his removal.

Altman, in a candid interview on Trevor Noah’s podcast after his reinstatement as CEO, expressed his personal anguish, describing the handling of the situation as “super unfair.” Reflecting on the day he was fired, Altman highlighted the overwhelming influx of messages that he received, causing his phone to malfunction. The sheer volume of notifications crippled his device, with iMessage briefly ceasing to function. Altman recounted how one late-delivered message subsequently marked everything as read, making it impossible for him to keep track of the messages pouring in.

While Altman’s return to OpenAI alleviated some concerns, the revelation of the secretive WhatsApp group has sparked new interest and curiosity in the inner workings and networks of top tech CEOs. As the fallout from Altman’s ouster continues to unfold, the implications for the industry and the future of OpenAI remain uncertain.