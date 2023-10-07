Altman Backs Teen AI Startup, Google Hardware Event, Flexport Drama, and More

Sam Altman, the former president of Y Combinator, is backing an AI startup founded two teenagers. Induced AI, founded this year, aims to help businesses automate workflows in new ways. The platform allows businesses to input back-office tasks in plain English and converts them to pseudo-code in real time. Altman is among the investors supporting the startup.

Google recently held its annual hardware event, showcasing its latest products and technologies. The event unveiled updates to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, as well as new devices like the Pixel Fold, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch 2. TechCrunch’s Darrell reviewed the Pixel 8 Pro and praised its improved cameras, brighter screen, and AI-powered features.

Flexport, a logistics company valued at $8 billion, is facing turmoil. Former CEO Dave Clark responded to recent reporting about his departure from the company, calling it “deeply concerning.” Clark was ousted after just one year in the role. The company’s founder and board have been accused of mistreatment.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is currently facing trial for allegedly orchestrating the collapse of the platform. New details have emerged about Bankman-Fried’s political dealings, including an attempted bribe of former President Donald Trump to discourage him from running for re-election.

To combat spam and unwanted emails, Gmail is implementing new rules for bulk senders. Starting next year, bulk senders will need to authenticate their emails, provide an easy unsubscribe option, and stay below a reported spam threshold.

TikTok is testing an ad-free subscription tier for users. For $4.99, subscribers can enjoy an ad-free experience on the platform. The testing is currently limited to a single English-speaking market outside of the U.S.

LinkedIn has introduced new AI features across its job hunting, marketing, and sales platforms. These features include AI assistance in the Recruiter talent sourcing platform, an AI-powered LinkedIn Learning coach, and an AI-powered tool for marketing campaigns.

IronNet, a cybersecurity startup founded a former NSA director, has shut down. The company, which raised over $400 million in funding, failed to gain traction after going public in August 2021.

These are just a few of the highlights from the past week in tech news.