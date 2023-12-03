Google Clears Out Inactive Gmail Accounts, WhatsApp Backups at Risk

Google, as of December 2nd, has followed through on its warning to delete inactive Gmail accounts that haven’t seen any activity in two years. This move puts many individuals at risk of losing their WhatsApp message backups. In May 2021, Google reduced the free storage space for its accounts to 15 GB, which is shared across all Google services, including Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, and Calendar. If you enable WhatsApp backups on Android, those backups will be stored on Google Drive, meaning they will count towards your Google account’s storage space.

To ensure that your WhatsApp backups continue to function, it’s important to have available space in your Google account. If you reach your storage limit, you will need to free up space to resume backups deleting unnecessary items. Here are a few tips to free up space in your Google account:

1. Delete old and unwanted emails from Gmail.

2. Remove photos and videos you no longer need from Google Photos.

3. Reduce the size of files in Google Drive.

Additionally, you have the option to purchase more storage space from Google choosing a monthly or annual plan based on your budget.

How can you reduce the size of your WhatsApp backups? To decrease the size of your WhatsApp backups, follow these steps:

1. Ensure WhatsApp is up to date.

2. Open WhatsApp and tap on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

3. Select “Settings”.

4. Tap on “Storage and data”, then “Manage storage”.

5. A list of your conversations will appear with their respective sizes.

6. Look for conversations that occupy the most space and select “Select all”.

7. Tap the trash icon to delete all the images and videos from those conversations.

8. You can also manually select individual files to keep certain items.

By removing images and videos from conversations that take up the most space, you can significantly reduce the size of your backup. Remember to choose which files to keep manually if needed.

FAQ

Q: What happens if I reach the storage limit on my Google account?

A: If you reach the storage limit, you will need to free up space in order to resume backups. This can be done deleting unnecessary items from Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive.

Q: Can I purchase more storage space from Google?

A: Yes, you have the option to buy additional storage space from Google. They offer monthly or annual plans depending on your budget.

Q: How can I reduce the size of my WhatsApp backups?

A: To decrease the size of your WhatsApp backups, open WhatsApp, go to “Settings”, then “Storage and data”, and finally “Manage storage”. From there, select conversations that occupy the most space and delete unnecessary images and videos.

