The Controversy Surrounding the Saltburn Bathtub Scene: Much Ado About Nothing

If you’ve been living under a rock, you might not have heard about the infamous bathtub scene in the film Saltburn. It has sparked outrage and shocked reactions on TikTok, with many viewers expressing their disgust. However, let’s take a step back and analyze whether this scene is really as scandalous as it’s made out to be.

In the scene, we see Oliver, a nerdy Oxford University student, catching his friend Felix pleasuring himself in the bathtub. Instead of giving him some privacy, Oliver lingers to watch, and things take a rather unexpected turn when Oliver proceeds to consume Felix’s ejaculate. While the scene might seem shocking at first, it’s important to recognize the context and the intention behind it.

Writer/director Emerald Fennell undoubtedly aimed to surprise and perhaps scandalize viewers with this scene. However, it’s worth noting that the concept of come-guzzling is not an invention for shock value. It pays homage to the queer and kink communities while serving a thematic purpose in the film, showcasing Oliver’s unhealthy obsession with Felix.

Moreover, when compared to the rest of the film, the bathtub scene is relatively tame. There are far more explicit and taboo moments later on. Yet, it’s this particular scene that has caused an uproar. It begs the question: why are people so scandalized the actions of two fictional characters engaging in consensual acts?

To those who find themselves shocked and appalled the scene, the author suggests broadening their horizons. It’s 2023, and it’s time to embrace diversity and explore different narratives. Perhaps it’s time to step out of your comfort zone and watch some gay porn or engage with content that challenges societal norms.

In the end, the Saltburn bathtub scene should be taken with a grain of salt. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s essential to approach it with an open mind and show respect for the artistic choices made the creators.