A recent article written Amanda Marcotte of Salon has stirred controversy laying blame on Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik for a tragic suicide. However, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that there is no substantial evidence to support these claims.

The original article described Raichik’s TikTok account as dedicated to revealing the identities of gender non-conforming individuals, leading to their abuse strangers. This characterization, however, lacks any evidence to prove its validity. In truth, Raichik’s account focuses on amplifying public images and videos posted LGBTQ+ activists and teachers themselves, primarily showcasing their actions towards children.

Marcotte further blamed Raichik for a shooting at a Colorado gay bar, insinuating that she celebrates violence. Yet, there is no concrete proof to suggest that Raichik promotes or endorses any form of harm or violence. In fact, Raichik has explicitly stated that she does not condone violence.

The context of the suicide mentioned in Marcotte’s article is also distorted. F.L. Copeland, the pastor and mayor of Smiths Station, Alabama, tragically took his own life following a post from a conservative website. This series of events had zero connection to Libs of TikTok or Raichik, but Marcotte unfairly associated them with the incident, leading to unjust blame.

It is crucial to approach such accusations with caution and not hastily assign blame without tangible evidence. In this case, Marcotte’s allegations against Raichik lack substance and are based on assumptions rather than facts.

