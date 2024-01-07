Star-Studded Reception to Celebrate Ira Khan’s Marriage

Ira Khan, daughter of renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, recently tied the knot with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple then registered their marriage on January 3rd, surrounded close friends and family, including Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and their children.

While the wedding itself was an intimate affair, the couple has planned a grand reception on January 13th at the BKC Jio Centre in Mumbai. The guest list for this star-studded event is nothing short of impressive, featuring some of the biggest names in Bollywood and even a few political figures. Among those expected to attend are Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, and Juhi Chawla, to name just a few.

Not only has Aamir Khan invited his industry peers, but he has also extended the invitation to the Ambani family and celebrities from the south film industries. This reception promises to be an event filled with glitz, glamour, and the coming together of Bollywood’s brightest stars.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s love story began during the Covid-19 lockdown, when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was staying with her father. This union is a celebration of love and companionship, and the couple has been sharing their joy with the world through social media posts and paparazzi snapshots.

As the countdown to the reception begins, fans and well-wishers alike are eagerly anticipating the electrifying atmosphere and unforgettable moments that will unfold at Ira Khan’s special celebration. It is bound to be an evening that will be remembered for years to come in the annals of Bollywood’s glamorous history.