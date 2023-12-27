Salman Khan and Karan Johar Reunite for The Bull

After a long gap of 25 years, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar are coming together for an exciting new project. Tentatively titled The Bull, the film has garnered buzz in the industry. While neither the producer nor the actor have officially commented on the news, it seems like the project is indeed in the works.

The collaboration between Khan and Johar sparks nostalgia as they first worked together in the iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai back in 1998. Although Salman had a brief cameo in the movie, it left a lasting impression on both the audience and the director.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared a throwback picture of Salman Khan from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In a heartfelt caption, Johar reminisced about how Salman agreed to play the character of Aman in his debut film. He expressed his gratitude for the actor’s support and mentioned his respect for Salman’s family, particularly his sister Avira and his late father, Yash Johar.

With Salman Khan celebrating his 58th birthday on December 27, 2023, Karan Johar’s birthday wish for him carried a special message. In addition to reminiscing about their past collaboration, Johar hinted at a new project with the star. He wrote, “Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that, happy happy birthday.”

According to reports, The Bull is said to be based on a true story, specifically the tragic events of the terror attacks in Male, Maldives, on November 3, 1988. Known locally as Badi Buraasfathi or Gun Thursday, the film aims to shed light on the harrowing incident that shook the nation.

As fans eagerly await more details about The Bull and the collaboration between Salman Khan and Karan Johar, it is clear that this project holds great significance for both artists. With their previous successful venture and the intriguing premise of The Bull, expectations are high for this highly anticipated film.