New Looks and Glamour Take Over Baby2Baby Gala 2023

The 13th annual Baby2Baby gala, held in partnership with haircare brand Paul Mitchell, was a night to remember. The star-studded event took place at the Pacific Design Center in Hollywood, honoring not only the nonprofit organization but also Salma Hayek for her exceptional work in supporting vulnerable children and families.

The red carpet fashion at the gala was nothing short of breathtaking, with A-list celebrities showcasing their impeccable style and turning heads with their showstopping looks. From elegant and glamorous gowns to fun and flirty ensembles, the red carpet was a true fashion spectacle.

Salma Hayek stole the spotlight with her sparkling emerald gown that hugged her curves in all the right places. Zoe Saldana opted for a floral monochromatic Balmain look, perfectly complemented Reza jewelry. Nikki Reed looked elegant in a fiery red Monique Lhuillier gown, while Ayesha Curry kept things colorful and playful in a cutout blue Alberta Ferretti gown.

Hailey Bieber opted for a simple and chic black Saint Laurent number, while Katharine McPhee turned up the heat in a corsetted red Maria Lucia Hohan gown. Elsa Hosk looked enchanting in a figure-hugging red gown from Alaïa, and Kim Kardashian showed off her dark side in a black sheer lace fit from Balenciaga.

The red carpet also featured standout looks from Molly Sims, Olivia Wilde, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Jessica Alba, Kirsten Dunst, Jenna Dewan, Rachel Zoe, Zooey Deschanel, and many more.

The 2023 Baby2Baby gala was truly a feast for the eyes, showcasing the diverse and remarkable fashion choices of Hollywood’s elite. The event not only celebrated the important work of the Baby2Baby organization but also provided a platform for stars to showcase their personal style in a glamorous and impactful way.

