Salma Hayek has shared rare footage of her daughter Valentina as she celebrates her 16th birthday. The Hollywood actress is known for keeping Valentina out of the public eye, but has recently been seen attending more red-carpet events with her. In an Instagram video, Hayek posted a nostalgic montage of sweet moments from Valentina’s childhood.

The video includes clips of young Valentina at Disneyland and singing along to the Barney Theme Song. The Eternals star shares her daughter with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, and the couple has been married since 2009.

In a heartfelt caption, Salma Hayek expressed her love, pride, and gratitude for her daughter on this special occasion. She encouraged Valentina to continue shining her beautiful light and to not let anyone dim it. Hayek also praised Valentina for her courage, wit, depth, and soulfulness, and thanked her for making their lives stronger and filled with joy.

The Instagram video has received over 230,000 likes, with popular model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen among those showing their support.

It is heartwarming to see Salma Hayek celebrating her daughter’s 16th birthday and sharing cherished memories from Valentina’s childhood. Hayek’s love and pride for her daughter shines through in the heartfelt caption, and her message of encouragement is inspiring. This rare glimpse into their relationship shows how much Valentina means to Hayek and how she cherishes every moment with her. No doubt, this sweet tribute will make Valentina’s 16th birthday even more special.

Definitions:

– DL: Acronym for “down low,” meaning keeping something or someone private or secret.

– MCU: Acronym for “Marvel Cinematic Universe,” a franchise of superhero films produced Marvel Studios.

– Vanity Fair: A renowned magazine known for its coverage of popular culture, fashion, and entertainment.

Sources:

– Source article (URL removed)