Salma Hayek Makes a Statement at Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 Show

Salma Hayek made a striking entrance at Balenciaga’s fall 2024 runway show in Los Angeles over the weekend, showcasing her unique sense of style. While the original article mentioned her channeling Barbiecore inspiration, Hayek opted for a more edgy and avant-garde look.

Dressed entirely in Balenciaga, the actress donned a black asymmetric neckline, three-quarter-length sleeve midi dress. However, instead of the traditional Barbie pink accessories, she chose to make a bold statement with her choice of accessories, which included an hourglass bag, pink pointy-toe pumps, and square-frame sunglasses.

Hayek’s fashion choices for the show spoke volumes about her individuality and desire to stand out from the crowd. When asked a reporter if her look was reminiscent of Barbie pink, she confidently replied, “This is my Balenciaga Barbie.” This response showcased her strong connection to the brand and her personal style.

The runway show itself was a playful parody of L.A. wellness culture. Models strutted down the catwalk in leggings, shorts, sweats, and oversized sneakers, carrying Erewhon bags, cell phones, water bottles, and coffee cups, as if they had just come out of a fitness class or been snapped the paparazzi outside Barry’s Bootcamp.

Balenciaga’s emphasis on the U.S. market was also evident at the show. The brand has recently expanded its presence in America, with a doubled presence on Rodeo Drive and a two-story venue at South Coast Plaza. Since 2015, the brand has significantly increased its retail locations in America to over 50 stores, showcasing its commitment to the region.

Notable celebrities attending the show included Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Kendall Jenner. The presence of these influential figures further solidifies the importance of the U.S. market for Balenciaga and cements its status as a global fashion powerhouse.

Salma Hayek’s unique style and bold fashion choices continue to captivate audiences, and her striking appearance at Balenciaga’s fall 2024 show was no exception. With her individuality and confidence, she effortlessly showcased the brand’s latest collection and made a lasting impression in the fashion world.