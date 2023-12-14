Salesforce Tower Chicago Showcases Commitment to Employees and Community

In a grand unveiling on Tuesday, Salesforce demonstrated its unwavering commitment to its employees and the community with the introduction of its new quarters at Salesforce Tower Chicago. Located in Wolf Point near the Merchandise Mart, the 60-story office building is a testament to Salesforce’s dedication even during the worst of the pandemic.

The 360,000-square-foot office space spans across 14 floors and embodies the company’s “culture and values,” according to Relina Bulchandani, Salesforce’s executive vice president of real estate and workplace services. Through the pandemic, Salesforce has been focused on understanding the evolving needs of their employees. As a result, the office design prioritizes collaborative spaces, amenities for nursing parents and libraries, and “mindfulness rooms” where employees can disconnect from technology and find inner peace.

To create a connection with nature, the company went beyond standard office plants and introduced “green columns” covered in lush greenery. Additionally, the two highest occupied floors, known as the ‘Ohana floors, are spaces that can be used as a workplace retreat during the day. In the spirit of ‘Ohana, a Hawaiian term meaning family beyond blood relatives, these floors are offered rent-free to nonprofit organizations on nights and weekends.

Salesforce’s investment in Chicago extends beyond the physical building. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for companies like Salesforce thriving in the city, particularly those with a mission-driven focus. Salesforce has demonstrated this commitment through a $16 million donation to Chicago-area organizations and an additional gift of $1.25 million to support the mental and emotional health of students.

With 2,200 workers assigned to the Wolf Point tower and flexible work-from-home policies, Salesforce is adapting to the changing dynamics of the workforce. The company’s commitment to creating an inclusive and innovative workspace shines through in the design and values that the Salesforce Tower Chicago represents.