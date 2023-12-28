Prabhas’ Blockbuster Film ‘Salaar’ Sets New Box Office Records

Prabhas’ latest film, “Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire,” is creating waves at the box office, surpassing expectations and setting new records. Within just six days of its release, the film has already collected over Rs 550 crore globally, becoming another milestone in Prabhas’ career.

The film opened to a massive response, earning Rs 176.52 crore on its first day alone. It continued its winning streak, making Rs 101.39 crore, Rs 95.24 crore, Rs 76.91 crore, Rs 40.17 crore, and Rs 31.62 crore on its respective days. The film’s total worldwide box office collection currently stands at Rs 521.85 crore and is expected to cross the Rs 550 crore mark soon.

Prabhas, the lead actor, now joins the elite Rs 500 crore club of south Indian actors, with only superstar Rajinikanth ahead of him. Rajinikanth’s films “Jailer” and “2 Point 0” have achieved remarkable box office collections of Rs 650 crore and Rs 800 crore, respectively.

“Salaar” is not only impressing audiences in India but is also making a mark internationally. In North America, the film has grossed over $7.3 million within the first six days of its release, and it is anticipated to reach the $8 million milestone soon.

The film’s language-wise breakdown across North America demonstrates its widespread appeal. The Telugu version collected $168,816, followed Hindi with $83,078. Other languages, including Telugu PLF ($19,659), Tamil ($3,742), Kannada ($560), and Malayalam ($333), also contributed to the film’s success.

At the domestic box office, “Salaar” continues to make significant strides, with expectations of crossing the Rs 300 crore mark on Thursday. It has earned Rs 295.40 crore in India within the first six days of its release. The Telugu version has brought in Rs 182.55 crore, while the Hindi version has collected Rs 84.80 crore. The film’s Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions have collectively made Rs 28.05 crore.

Directed Prashanth Neel, “Salaar” takes place in the fictional city of Khansaar and revolves around the story of two friends who turn into enemies due to unforeseen circumstances. The movie features a stellar cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, and Easwari Rao.

Prabhas’ “Salaar” is proving to be a game-changer, both in terms of box office success and the actor’s already illustrious career.