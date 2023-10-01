The Clash of the Titans: Salaar vs. Dunki

The Indian film industry is bracing itself for the biggest clash in recent years as two highly anticipated films, Salaar and Dunki, are set to release on the same day – December 22, 2023. Starring Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan respectively, these movies have sparked intense fan wars on social media.

Unfortunately, some admirers of both stars have taken their enthusiasm to a negative level, indulging in ugly fan wars and spreading hate in the name of fanism. Rumors have even started circulating that these films are remakes, further fueling the animosity between the two fan bases.

However, it is crucial for fans to understand the impact of their actions on the film industry as a whole. Salaar and Dunki belong to different genres and cater to distinct target audiences. If both films perform well, it will not only benefit the stars but also distributors and exhibitors across the country.

With the rise of OTT platforms and the ongoing pandemic affecting theatrical business, unity and support within the fan community are more important than ever. Instead of engaging in fan wars, fans should take cues from the audience’s response to the clash between Hollywood films Oppenheimer and Barbie, where a hashtag “#Barbeheimer” was created to encourage both movies.

The hope is that Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan will entertain as many people as possible with Salaar and Dunki, contributing to the success of the Indian film industry.

Definitions: Salaar – a film starring Prabhas, Dunki – a film starring Shah Rukh Khan