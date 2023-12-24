‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ Receives Mixed Reviews from Kollywood Fans

In a highly anticipated release, ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ starring Prabhas in the lead role has hit the screens across India. The action drama has garnered a considerable number of screens and even made its way to Tamil Nadu. As fans of the beloved actor flocked to theaters to catch the film, they wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on social media.

Kollywood fans have had a varied reaction to ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’. According to netizens, the movie delivers as an entertaining watch, particularly praising the build-up scenes for their gripping effect. Both Prabhas and Prithviraj have been commended for their impressive performances, with the first half of the film receiving high marks. However, the second half, which delves into emotional sequences, failed to strike a chord with the audience, leading to disappointment.

Director Prashanth Neel, known for his work in the blockbuster ‘KGF’, has also faced criticism for adhering to a similar pattern in ‘Salaar’. Fans have expressed their desire to see him break away from the ‘KGF’ world and explore new narratives. While Ravi Basrur’s music succeeded in elevating the action sequences, there were instances where it bordered on being too noisy.

Despite these setbacks, ‘Salaar Part 1’ is still regarded as an above-average film compared to Prabhas’s recent releases. However, fans are urging the actor to prioritize the script and choose projects that showcase his talent effectively.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen how ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ performs at the box office. While Prabhas and Prithviraj have received a major response from early showings, the supporting cast has failed to garner praise from audiences. As the film continues its run, fans eagerly await its success and hope for an even more captivating sequel.