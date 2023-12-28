OTT Platforms Gain Power as Salaar Eyeing Early Netflix Release

Amidst growing speculation, it seems that the hit Telugu film Salaar might start streaming on Netflix as early as January 12th. This potential release date, if true, would mark just four weeks after the film’s theatrical run, highlighting the increasing influence of OTT platforms in the film industry.

The success of Salaar in the Telugu markets, both domestically and internationally, has been commendable, with consistent traction even on weekdays. Its performance has raised eyebrows and led to discussions about the possibility of an early OTT release.

While it may not come as a surprise given the film’s grand scale and star-studded cast, this development serves as a clear indication of the growing authority of OTT platforms over traditional production houses. Once a film hits theaters and generates significant viewer interest, OTT platforms aim to quickly stream it to capitalize on this fresh engagement.

If Salaar does arrive on OTT platforms within just four weeks, it is highly likely that more productions will follow suit and negotiate similar deals with streamers. By allowing a faster OTT release, production houses can tap into additional revenue streams. Understandably, OTT platforms are willing to pay a premium for this early access in order to attract and retain subscribers.

As the film industry continues to evolve, the power dynamics between OTT platforms and production houses will undoubtedly continue to shift. While traditional theatrical releases still hold their value, it is evident that OTT platforms are gaining significant influence and creating new opportunities for filmmakers and audiences alike.