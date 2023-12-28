Title: Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire Continues to Triumph at the Box Office

Summary: Prabhas’ latest film, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, is proving to be a massive success at the box office, raking in impressive numbers both globally and domestically. The film has surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, making it Prabhas’ third film to achieve this milestone. Additionally, Salaar is set to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India. Directed Prashanth Neel, the movie focuses on the story of two friends turned enemies and features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.

Amidst great anticipation, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has emerged as a box office sensation with its staggering collections. The film has joined Prabhas’ other blockbuster hits, Baahubali and Baahubali 2, in the coveted Rs 500 crore club, solidifying his status as a pan-India superstar.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Salaar has effortlessly soared past the Rs 500 crore milestone. He shared his excitement with fans on X saying, “Salaar zooms past Rs 500 crore.” Furthermore, the film is now inching closer towards the Rs 550 crore mark worldwide.

At the domestic box office, Salaar is on track to cross the Rs 300 crore mark on its seventh day. As per film trade portal Sacnilk, the movie is estimated to have earned around Rs 297.40 crore as of Wednesday. The film enjoyed a decent overall occupancy across its various language shows, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Salaar’s success is not just limited to ticket sales. On December 27, the film sold an impressive total of more than 7.67 lakh tickets worth Rs 15.74 crore across 9,521 shows in national multiplex chains. PVR cinema halls alone accounted for more than 1.16 lakh tickets worth Rs 3.42 crore, while Inox and Cinepolis contributed significantly as well.

The Prashanth Neel-directed film captivates audiences with its gripping narrative, centered around two friends who become bitter enemies due to unforeseen circumstances. Alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, and Easwari Rao in prominent roles. Released globally on December 22, Salaar continues to captivate viewers and dominate the box office.