Saiyami Kher Reshapes Perceptions in Inspiring New Movie ‘Ghoomer’

Saiyami Kher takes center stage in the heartwarming new film ‘Ghoomer,’ redefining resilience and determination. Directed R. Balki and with a dynamic cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the movie showcases the remarkable journey of Anina Dixit (played Saiyami), a talented cricketer whose dreams are shattered a tragic accident resulting in the loss of her right arm.

Taking on the role of Anina’s coach, Paddy (Abhishek), a former test cricketer, supports her in becoming the first-ever one-armed spinner and propels her to play for the Indian national team. The film beautifully portrays how individuals can triumph over adversity, proving that with determination and inner strength, anyone can overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges.

In an exclusive interview, Saiyami shared her thoughts on the impact of social media and the importance of validation. She emphasized that while social media can bring both love and hatred, she values the validation she receives from her loved ones and industry professionals. The actress finds reassurance in the opinions and support of her directors, close friends, family, and acting coaches, who she considers her pillars of strength.

Saiyami also opened up about her discontent with the trend of always being dressed up in fashionable attire for red carpets, airports, and even gyms. Expressing her hope for this trend to diminish, she believes that true substance lies beyond materialistic appearances.

When asked about her influences in the acting world, Saiyami cited Adil Hussain and Dilip Shankar as her coaches, who have played a pivotal role in shaping her skills. She also expressed her admiration for veteran actress Shabana Azmi. However, as Saiyami explained, life itself is her biggest influence. Exploring and experiencing life’s ups and downs has taught her invaluable lessons as an actor.

‘Ghoomer’ serves as an inspiring reminder that perseverance and determination can lead to newfound success, even against the odds. Produced Hope Film Makers and Saraswati Entertainment, this powerful film can be streamed exclusively on Zee5, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)