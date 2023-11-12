New Orleans Saints Star Michael Thomas Responds to Controversy with a Comedic GIF

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is making headlines again, but this time it’s not for his on-field performance. Thomas recently responded to a report of an altercation in Kenner, Louisiana, and his response has left fans amused.

According to witnesses and a report from WDSU News 6, Thomas was allegedly involved in an incident where he threw bricks at a truck and pushed the vehicle’s occupant. The victim claims that Thomas then slapped his phone out of his hand when he started recording the incident. This altercation stemmed from an ongoing issue between the victim, a project manager working on a nearby construction site, and Thomas. The victim alleges that Thomas was upset with the construction crew parking in the street near his home and had made multiple threats.

In response to the controversy, Thomas took to Twitter and shared a gif from the movie Friday. The gif features the character Stanley, played Ronn Riser, saying, “Could y’all stay off my grass? Thank you.” While some may question the timeliness of the gif, there’s no denying the comedic element of Thomas’s response.

The New Orleans Saints organization released a statement acknowledging the incident and stating that they are gathering information. Thomas, who has been with the Saints for eight seasons, has been a key player for the team. He is a two-time All-Pro and was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. This season, Thomas has recorded 38 receptions for 439 yards and one touchdown.

Interestingly, Thomas is not the only Saints receiver to face legal trouble recently. Just a few weeks ago, Chris Olave, another wide receiver for the team, was arrested for reckless operation of a motor vehicle. This incident occurred when Olave was driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. In a police video, Olave can be heard taking responsibility for his actions and mentioning that he plays for the Saints.

While incidents like these can raise concerns, it’s important to remember that athletes are not immune to making mistakes. Both Thomas and Olave’s actions will likely be dealt with the appropriate authorities, and the teams will take appropriate action as necessary.

