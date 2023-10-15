Welcome to Saints Gameday!

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) are set to face the Houston Texans (2-3) in Houston today. This game presents an opportunity for the Saints to improve their record to 4-2 and stay competitive in the NFC South. After coming off their best win in years, the Saints are hoping to continue their winning streak.

Here’s what you need to know for today’s Saints Week 6 action:

– Game Time: Sunday, October 15th – 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

– Location: NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

– Weather Forecast: Sunny with a temperature of 74º (Retractable roof)

The game will be televised on NFL on FOX, with Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth providing the broadcast. Local broadcasts in your region can be found through their designated channels.

For radio coverage, tune in to WWL 870AM/105.3FM in New Orleans. The radio team consists of Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller. If you prefer satellite radio, you can listen on SIRIUS XM 387 or stream it online at Internet 822.

The odds for this game put the Saints as slight favorites with a spread of -1.5. The over/under is set at 42.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Saints will be wearing their white jerseys and black pants for this game. If you’re interested in hearing from the opposing team’s perspective, you can check out the Battle Red Blog.

Before the game starts, join Canal Street Chronicles, a community of Saints fans, to hang out and discuss the game with fellow members. Remember to follow the community guidelines to ensure a positive experience.

