– Saints Gameday: New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) will face off against the New England Patriots (1-3) at Gillette Stadium today. Both teams have a lot on the line as they look to improve their records and stay competitive in their respective divisions.

The Saints have an opportunity to improve their record to 3-2 and keep pace in the highly competitive NFC South. A win today would be crucial for their season and help them establish themselves as contenders. On the other hand, the Patriots are in desperate need of a win to keep their season alive. A loss could potentially sink their hopes for a successful season.

If you're looking to catch the game on TV, smartphone, or streaming device, fuboTV offers live sports and TV without the need for cable, giving you access to major networks like CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN!

The game is scheduled to kick off at 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The weather forecast predicts a sunny day with temperatures around 63º.

The TV broadcast of the game will be on CBS, with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green providing the commentary. Those who prefer to listen to the game on the radio can tune in to WWL 870AM/105.3FM in New Orleans. The New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can provide the coverage for different regions.

To stream the game online or on multiple devices, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial of fuboTV. Additionally, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds for the game, with the Saints listed as +1 underdogs and an over/under of 39.

The Saints will be wearing white jerseys and black pants for the game, while the Patriots will be in their usual uniform combination.

